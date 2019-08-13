Guyana

Region One still without anti-venom after two-year-old’s death

Anti-venom, which is used to treat venomous bites and stings, remains unavailable in Region One as Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley says a request for the medication is yet to be fulfilled by the Ministry of Public Health’s Materials Management Unit (MMU).

Ashley told Stabroek News that the MMU’s failure to fulfill the request indicates that there is no effective management and organization at the agency.

Ashley noted that for several months the region has been forced to  purchase drugs needed at its health institutions…..

