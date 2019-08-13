Trotman, Jordan hold talks on addressing GFC’s financial woes

Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman and Minister of Finance Winston Jordan have had discussions on addressing the financial woes of the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC).

Last Tuesday, Trotman met the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) along with the Board of Directors and management of the GFC to address issues as it relates to the delayed payment of salaries.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday, Trotman said that all he could say at this point is that he and Jordan have had initial discussions, which they have to follow up on…..