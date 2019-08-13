Widow appeals for justice for Sophia man killed at Seeta’s Bar

The widow of Kurt Duncan, the Sophia man who was fatally shot by an ex-policeman two weeks ago during a scuffle at Seeta’s Bar, is appealing to the suspect’s family to encourage him to turn himself into the police so that justice can prevail.

“Right now, all I need is that if wherever he deh, if he could just show up he self and come out and do something because meh husband he wasn’t a bad boy, he wasn’t a person with problem. He was just an innocent person… I really want, even self he family, wherever them deh. I know them hearing, them listening, them seeing… if he have a mother, if he have father, if he have sister, if them could just turn or tell he turn in he self, encourage he fah do wah is right and turn in he self because he destroy a family,” Roxanne Duncan told Stabroek News…..