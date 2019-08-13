Guyana

Woman detained by police after allegedly allowing sexual abuse of daughters

Police have arrested the mother of two teenage girls who alleged that she allowed men to engage in sexual activities with them, Director of the Child Care and Protection Agency (CCPA), Ann Greene said.

The woman is presently in police custody while the girls who escaped from home are in state care.

Greene yesterday told Stabroek News, the girls have been receiving counselling and medical attention. She noted that the girls will be speaking with the police today…..

