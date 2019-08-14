Guyana

AFC restates backing for direct cash transfers from oil money

The Alliance For Change (AFC) yesterday reiterated its support for conditional cash transfers from oil revenues as a means of ensuring that “traditionally neglected segments” of Guyana ‘s population are able to benefit meaningfully from the country’s wealth.

A statement from the party said that while the AFC is in the process of formulating a more comprehensive policy position to advance to the Guyanese people, “we believe strongly that the concept has merit and should not be dismissed without the benefit of further examination”.

