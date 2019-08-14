American Airlines received approval to fly after addressing cabin pressure issue

American Airlines was given clearance to fly on Sunday after the necessary corrective measures were taken to remedy the pressurisation issues that forced the aborting of a flight last Saturday morning.

Acting Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Chaitrani Heeralall yesterday told Stabroek News that clearance was given after GCAA inspectors were satisfied with the corrective work done on the cabin pressure.

Presently, inspectors are analysing the facts presented in a report by the airline to determine what caused the issue.