Armed bandits beat, rob Port Mourant family

Three bandits armed with a gun and two cutlasses invaded the home of a Port Mourant family and badly assaulted them during the course of a robbery.

Stabroek News was told that the bandits launched their attack at around 9:45 pm on Sunday, on Indira Samaroo, 50; Harvey Durgana, 44 and Shahid Durgana, 18, all of Lot 227 Ankerville, Port Mourant, Berbice.

According to information gathered, Samaroo was broadsided with a cutlass and beaten.