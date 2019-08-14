Guyana

Burnt 7-year-old begins treatment in US

Shaniya Persaud
Seven-year-old Shaniya Persaud, who was severely burnt about her body in a fire that gutted her Mon Repos North, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home last week, arrived safely in the United States and has since successfully completed the first of a series of surgeries.

Persaud departed Guyana for emergency medical treatment on Saturday. She arrived in the US early on Sunday morning.

Due to the severity of her burns, she was transported via an air ambulance at the cost of US$40,000, which is equivalent to more than $8 million in local currency.

