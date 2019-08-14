City Council to probe disappearance of perimeter fence at Stabroek Market

Mayor Ubraj Narine along with his council yesterday took the decision to probe the disappearance of the perimeter fence around Russell Square at the Stabroek Market in Georgetown.

Discussions on the missing fence began after Chief Constable Andrew Foo informed the council that his department was not equipped with adequate resources to provide security at Russell Square.

Vendors from the dilapidated Stabroek Wharf were relocated to the Square to ply their trade. In a Memorandum of Under-standing (MoU) signed between the council and the vendors, the city is required to provide security, lighting and washroom facilities at that area.