Guyana

City Engineer recalled from leave

-needs to make proper handover - Mayor

City Engineer Colvern Venture has been recalled from his leave following a request by the Mayor Ubraj Narine to the Local Government Commission (LGC).

Acting Town Clerk Sherry Jerrick at yesterday’s statutory meeting, informed the council of a correspondence from the LGC granting approval of the Mayor’ request.

