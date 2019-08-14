City Engineer recalled from leave

City Engineer Colvern Venture has been recalled from his leave following a request by the Mayor Ubraj Narine to the Local Government Commission (LGC).
Acting Town Clerk Sherry Jerrick at yesterday’s statutory meeting, informed the council of a correspondence from the LGC granting approval of the Mayor’ request.
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments