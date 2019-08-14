Guyana

Employees of 27 gov’t agencies in stats training

The participants and trainers (Ministry of the Presidency photo)
Under the theme ‘Enhancing Environmental Statistics for Measurement and Evaluation’, 35 participants from 27 agencies were last week offered technical capacity building.

The Ministry of the Presidency’s Department of Environment, in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Coordinating Office of the Green State Development Strategy (GSDS) held the workshop from August 6-8 at the Roraima Duke Lodge.

According to a press statement yesterday from the Ministry, the Workshop outlined the elements of a statistical roadmap for Guyana, based on a robust foundation of data collection, in accordance with international procedures.

