Guyana

Gov’t optimistic about Guyana Goldfields prospects despite new sale report

Although a report on Monday once again raised the prospect of the sale of Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GGI) because of poor performance, government remains optimistic that the Canadian company will stay on and said that projections show that its flagship Aurora Gold Mines (AGM) will meet its revised production targets for 2019.

“I met with the new CEO and VP Perry Holloway and others recently and nothing about sale was raised.Today, I had a brief exchange with Mr. Holloway who said that the article was ‘not very accurate,’” Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman told Stabroek News last evening.

He said that he and Holloway are to meet again “in just over a week” and will discuss the matter further.

Around the Web

More in Guyana

City Council to probe disappearance of perimeter fence at Stabroek Market

By

Pact signed for Phase Three of protected areas system

By
Parking meters group to protest over disrespecting of constitution

Parking meters group to protest over disrespecting of constitution

By

Comments

Trending