Greenidge urges citizens to prepare to scrutinise spending of oil revenue

While defending the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) between the government and ExxonMobil and its partners, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge has urged that the citizenry focus instead on their role in the oversight of spending of expected revenues.

“You cannot look at royalty and comment on the appropriateness of an agreement. There are many dimensions. Many issues,” Greenidge said on Sunday, at the Buxton First of August Movement’s Annual Eusi Kwayana Emancipation Symposium, which was held at the Friendship Primary School.

Also a former Minister of Finance under the PNC administration, Greenidge said that the bashing of the PSA is often done without any context, thereby leaving persons with a skewed perception of the benefits to be had.