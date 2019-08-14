Guyana’s envoy to US plays up opportunities here

Guyana’s Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Riyad Insanally, recently talked up the economic prospects the country offered following the discovery of vast oil and gas reserves offshore.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said that the ambassador was the keynote speaker at a private networking luncheon in Washington DC.

During the event, which was organized by the Washington Inter-Govern-mental Professional Group and attended by representatives of diplomatic missions, United States Government agencies and the private sector, Insanally highlighted the potential for partnerships and investment.

The statement said that he explained that these were available in areas such as downstream industrial activity, renewable energy, infrastructural development, information and communications technologies, transportation services and ecotourism.

He added that the time was ripe for greater United States and international public and private sector interest in supporting Guyana’s transformation.

His remarks were focused around the theme, “Guyana on the Cusp of Change”.

The Washington Inter-Governmental Professional Group, LLC, is an organization that supports Washington DC-based professionals in maximizing their networking capabilities with Embassies and other agencies, the statement said.