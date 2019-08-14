Over $218M owed by City Hall to NIS

With an outstanding balance of over $218 million owed to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), the Local Government Commission (LGC) has written to the Mayor and City Council requesting that they begin paying the workers’ deductions.

Acting Town Clerk Sherry Jerrick yesterday informed the council of the correspondence sent to the council from the LGC.

She noted that the correspondence which she received on August 9th, was dated July 31st and stated that the council has been failing to honour its obligation to make NIS remittances.