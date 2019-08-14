Pact signed for Phase Three of protected areas system

The National Protected Areas System (NAPS) is set to benefit from 4.8 million Euros in development following the signing of a Project Finance Agreement between the Protected Areas Commission (PAC) and the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP), on August 7, 2019.
The monies which were made available by the KfW Entwicklungsbank (German Development Bank) will fund the implementation of the Guyana Protected Areas System Phase III (GPAS III).
