Guyana

Pact signed for Phase Three of protected areas system

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of the Presi-dency, Abena Moore (left) and Commissioner of the Protected Areas Commission, Denise Fraser signing the agreement in the Boardroom of the Ministry of the Presidency. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)
The National Protected Areas System (NAPS) is set to benefit from 4.8 million Euros in development following the signing of a Project Finance Agreement between the Protected Areas Commission (PAC) and the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP), on August 7, 2019.

The monies which were made available by the KfW Entwicklungsbank (German Development Bank) will fund the implementation of the Guyana Protected Areas System Phase III (GPAS III).

