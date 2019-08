This story is developing and will be updated.

Riana Toney of the Anna Regina Secondary School was this afternoon unveiled as the top performer at this year’s Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate exams with 19 Grade Ones.

She was followed by Alex Abraham of St Rose’s High with 18 Ones and two twos, Charrandat Naraine of Anna Regina Secondary with 18 Ones and one two and Samuel Haynes of Queen’s College with 18 Ones.

The announcement was made at NCERD.