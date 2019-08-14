Guyana

Runaway teen girls assisting police with investigation

-allege coerced into sexual activity

The teenage girls who were rescued by the Child Care and Protection Agency (CCPA) last week after running away from home, yesterday gave statements to the police.

CCPA Director Ann Greene last night confirmed that the girls were taken to the police yesterday and gave their statements on the activities their mother allowed in the home.

The teenage girls have alleged that their mother would allow men to engage in sexual activities with them.

Around the Web

More in Guyana

Burnt 7-year-old begins treatment in US

By

Gov’t optimistic about Guyana Goldfields prospects despite new sale report

By

City Council to probe disappearance of perimeter fence at Stabroek Market

By

Comments

Trending