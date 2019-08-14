Runaway teen girls assisting police with investigation

The teenage girls who were rescued by the Child Care and Protection Agency (CCPA) last week after running away from home, yesterday gave statements to the police.
CCPA Director Ann Greene last night confirmed that the girls were taken to the police yesterday and gave their statements on the activities their mother allowed in the home.
The teenage girls have alleged that their mother would allow men to engage in sexual activities with them.
