Rupununi farmer charged with arrow murder of wife’s suspected lover

Monrow Lawrence, the South Rupununi farmer accused of killing his wife’s alleged lover by shooting him with a bow and arrow, was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged at a city court with murder.

Lawrence, 50, was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that between August 5th and August 6th at Karaudarnau Village, South Rupununi, he killed Pius Ernest.

The charge was read by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

According to Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield, Lawrence’s wife was going to meet Ernest in the village when a suspicious Lawrence, who was armed with a bow and arrow, decided to follow her. He hid in some bushes and when he saw Ernest, 32, he shot him with an arrow, which pierced his chest. Ernest later succumbed to his injuries.

Lawrence, who fled the scene, was later contacted by the police after which he gave them a statement.

Lawrence was subsequently remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned until August 26th, 2019, when it is to be heard at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court.