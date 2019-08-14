Guyana

School of the Nations says attained 86% pass rate at Cambridge-administered exams

Jae-Anya Amsterdam
While the Ministry of Education prepares to release the results of the various Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) examinations today, School of the Nations is proclaiming an 86% pass rate at the Cambridge-administered International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE).

According to a press statement from the school, Cambridge University yesterday released the results of IGCSE and Advanced Level Examinations for more than one million students from 136 countries worldwide.

At School of Nations where 58 students wrote the IGCSE exams, including seven Form 4 students who wrote Math, the overall pass rate was 86%.

