Alleged bull thief granted bail

A man accused of stealing a bull appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court yesterday and was granted bail after he denied the charge.
Brian Robinson appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly and pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on August 11th at Georgetown, he stole a bull valued $180,000, the property of Abdul Azeez.
