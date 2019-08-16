Guyana

CARICOM condemns US mass shootings

The Georgetown-based Caribbean Community (CARICOM) says it is deeply shocked and saddened by the recent mass shootings that took place in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, in the United States, and which resulted in the loss of 31 lives.

“CARICOM condemns in the strongest terms these heinous attacks which have deeply shaken the affected communities. The Community extends its deepest sympathies to the relatives and friends of those who lost their lives and wishes a full and speedy recovery to the injured.

“The Community also extends its deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the Government and People of the United States and of Mexico whose citizens were among the victims of these horrendous events”, a statement from CARICOM said today.

A scene of grief in Dayton (BBC photo)

