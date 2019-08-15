City pump operators in hot water after South Georgetown flooding

The City Works Committee of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council yesterday announced that an investigation has been launched after they received reports of operators not being present at their respective pump stations and sluices.

This was revealed at an emergency press conference following heavy rainfall that began on Tuesday night and which continued up to yesterday morning. Acting Town Clerk Sherry Jerrick reported that the city experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday evening, which resulted in flooding in areas in South Georgetown.

“The City Engineer has since launched an investigation because we have received reports that some operators were not on duty and there appeared to be some amount of neglect,” Jerrick said.