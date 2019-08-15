CJ rules that house-to-house registration is legal

Acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire yesterday ruled that the current house-to-house registration exercise being conducted by GECOM is not unconstitutional but she also cautioned that existing registrants cannot just be deleted from the list unless certain criteria are met as provided by law—that being by death or by specified means of disqualification.

In a multi-prong ruling the judge also said that while the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) as an independent body has the right to execute its mandate as it sees fit, it must be cognizant of the fact that as the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) had pointed out it is not operating in the normal electoral mode, but rather against the background of a validly passed no-confidence motion and so these are all factors which ought to be taken into account by the Commission.

GECOM is to hold a key meeting today at which point a decision could be taken on house-to-house registration.