Community service delinquent remanded over armed robbery

A 20-year-old man accused of robbing a woman of her personal items at knifepoint, was yesterday remanded to prison after a city magistrate heard that the recently convicted youth had failed to perform his community service.

A couple of weeks after he was found guilty of an offence and ordered to perform community service at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, Shivraj Khanhai was brought before the court and charged with armed robbery.

It is alleged that on August 11th at the Kitty Seawall, while being armed with a knife, Khanhai robbed Joan Celes of a phone valued $46,000, a pair of spectacles valued $36,000, a handbag valued $35,000 and $15,000 in cash.

Khanhai pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court Two.

Attorney Paul Fung-A-Fat, in his application for bail, told the court that all the articles were recovered.

Police Prosecutor Traceyann Gittens told the court that the unemployed youth was recently convicted of another offence and was ordered to perform community service. However, he never showed up at the court to undertake the community service.

The magistrate subsequently remanded Khanhai to prison and he will have to return on September 11th, 2019 for the next hearing.