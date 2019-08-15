Guyana

Cop found unconscious on Mandela Ave succumbs

-President calls for inquiry

Winston Cooper
Police Constable #2045 Winston Cooper who was discovered lying on Mandela Avenue more than a month ago with serious wounds to his head succumbed at a city hospital yesterday and President David Granger has since called for an inquiry into his death.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that Cooper, who was a Presidential Guard and resided at Lot 761 East Ruimveldt, Georgetown died at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) early yesterday morning.

He reportedly succumbed shortly after relatives rushed him to the hospital after noticing that he was experiencing problems breathing.

