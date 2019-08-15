DPP recommends airport manager be charged in CJIA sex assault complaint

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) yesterday advised that Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) manager Andre Kellman be charged with the sexual assault of a staffer at the facility, almost two months after a complaint was made to the police.

In a press statement yesterday afternoon, the DPP Chambers said that the case file has been returned to the police. “Based on the evidence contained in the police file, legal advice has been given to the Guyana Police Force for the charge of sexual assault to be instituted against the accused Andre Kellman,” the statement said.

Kellman is accused of kissing and touching a woman employed at the facility without her consent on July 30th, 2018.