Guyana

Eversham youth succumbs two days after accident

A 22-year-old of Eversham Village, Corentyne, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday at the Georgetown Public Hospital, after he was involved in an accident on Sunday along the Bush Lot Village, Corentyne, public road.

The accident occurred sometime between 9 pm and 10 pm on Sunday.

Dead is Nevon Abdel Steele, 22, a linesman with the Guyana Water Inc and a father of two.

