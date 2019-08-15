First Lady urges Region Seven youth to take ICT seriously

First Lady, Sandra Granger, on Tuesday urged the young people of Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven) to take Information and Communication Technology (ICT) seriously and to utilise it as a tool for developing the region.

This exhortation was part of the First Lady’s address at the opening of her ICT workshop, held in the Education Boardroom at Kamarang, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of the Presidency.

“You have to prepare yourself as the young people who will inherit this country to be always learning… I want you to recognise also, how serious we are about this programme… It is a time for you to learn and also to build networks among yourselves so that you can plan how you are going to move forward and you can move forward and hopefully gain some money,” the First Lady was quoted as saying.