Half-year growth pegged at 4%

Guyana’s economy grew by 4 per cent in the first half of this year as key sectors expanded and the overall growth rate for the year is now projected to be 4.5 per cent, slightly down from the 4.6 per cent projection contained in Budget 2019 but up from the 4.4 per cent revised estimate in April.

“Growth continued to be broad-based with notable expansions in key sectors such as rice, forestry, gold, manufacturing, construction, wholesale and retail trade, and financial and insurance activities,” says the Mid-Year Report 2019 of the Ministry of Finance, which was released yesterday. The report covers the first half of this year.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday morning at the Ministry of Finance’s Board-room, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan said 2019’s half year performance compares “extremely favourably” with 2018’s revised half year growth rate covering the same period, which was 5 per cent.