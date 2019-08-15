Guyana

Miner assaulted drinking partner inside Mabaruma Police Station -court hears

A miner appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court yesterday, charged with assaulting his drinking partner, and was granted bail after denying the charges.

It is alleged that Ryan Collie, on August 11th at the Mabaruma Police Station, unlawfully assaulted Sherwin Welcome. Another charge stated that the accused, on the said date, unlawfully assaulted Welcome so as to cause him actual bodily harm.

Collie, 29, pleaded not guilty to both offences.

Around the Web

More in Guyana

CJ rules that house-to-house registration is legal

By

Guyana records 73% CSEC pass rate, said to be highest in its history

By

Half-year growth pegged at 4%

By

Comments

Trending