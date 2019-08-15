Pensioner nabbed at airport with cocaine in shoes

A 66-year-old pensioner is presently in police custody after he was nabbed on his birthday with a quantity of cocaine concealed in his shoes at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri.

The Guyana Police Force yesterday said that the discovery was made around 4 pm on Tuesday as the man was going through security checks.

The drug was weighed and amounted to 290 grams.

The man, who celebrated his birthday on the said day was at the time an outgoing passenger on a Caribbean Airlines flight destined for the United States.

He did not have any luggage.

The police said that the man is cooperating with investigators. He is scheduled to be arraigned before a magistrate today.