PPP satisfied with CJ ruling on house-to-house registration

The opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is satisfied with yesterday’s ruling by Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George-Wiltshire and said it shows that the current house-to-house registration exercise is a waste of time as names cannot be deleted without cause from the National Register of Registrants (NRR).

“The Chief Justice ruled that house-to-house [registration] itself is not unconstitutional but she said that GECOM [Guyana Elections Commission] cannot operate as if it is in a normal election cycle. She said that residency is not a qualifying requirement and therefore those names of persons on the list, the NRR and the OLE [Official List of Electors], cannot be removed unless deceased or becomes disqualified based on Article 159 of the Constitution,” Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo told a news conference yesterday following the ruling.