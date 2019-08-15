Guyana

PPP satisfied with CJ ruling on house-to-house registration

-calls on elections commission to act

Bharrat Jagdeo
Bharrat Jagdeo

The opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is satisfied with yesterday’s ruling by Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George-Wiltshire and said it shows that the current house-to-house registration exercise is a waste of time as names cannot be deleted without cause from the National Register of Registrants (NRR).

“The Chief Justice ruled that house-to-house [registration] itself is not unconstitutional but she said that GECOM [Guyana Elections Commission] cannot operate as if it is in a normal election cycle. She said that residency is not a qualifying requirement and therefore those names of persons on the list, the NRR and the OLE [Official List of Electors], cannot be removed unless deceased or becomes disqualified based on Article 159 of the Constitution,” Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo told a news conference yesterday following the ruling.

Around the Web

More in Guyana

New Indian High Commissioner to Guyana accredited

By
Eversham youth succumbs two days after accident

Eversham youth succumbs two days after accident

By

Probe underway of assault on prisoner at Lusignan jail

By

Comments

Trending