Probe underway of assault on prisoner at Lusignan jail

An investigation has been launched into the assault of remanded prisoner Marlon Bradley, who was last Thursday beaten and had portions of his hair cut off by a group of inmates who launched an attack on him while in custody at the Lusignan Prison.
Director of Prisons (ag) Gladwin Samuels yesterday confirmed the incident.
He said that Bradley has since been extracted from the Holding Bay and was relocated within the Lusignan Prison.
