Public Infrastructure Ministry employees remanded over $1M theft

Two employees of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI), who allegedly broke and entered the home of a West Ruimveldt woman and stole almost $1 million in articles, were yesterday remanded to prison after they were charged with the offence.
Dexter Ford, 25, and Alfred Singh, 28, both of West Ruimveldt, denied the charge which alleged that between the 10th and 11th of August at Lot 111 West Ruimveldt, they stole one television valued $269,000, a quantity of jewellery worth $516,000, three bottles of rum valued $50,000 and $25,000 in cash from Natasha David.
