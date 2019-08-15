Guyana

Rasville duo granted bail on break and enter charge

Destiny Fredericks
Two residents of Rasville Housing Scheme, who were accused of stealing almost $300,000 in articles from a house they allegedly broke into, were yesterday granted their pre-trial liberty after they denied the allegation.

Andrew Clarke, 19, and Destiny Fredericks, 30, both denied the joint break and enter charge, which was read by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the George-town Magistrates’ Court Two.

