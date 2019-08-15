Guyana

Riana Toney aces CSEC

The top Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) performer this year  is Riana Toney of the Anna Regina Secondary School.

The 16-year-old Toney of Queenstown, Essequibo secured 19 Grade I passes in Physical Education, Religious Education, Office Administration, Principles of Business, Mathematics, Caribbean History, Geography, Electronic Document Preparation and Management, Information Technology, Spanish, Agriculture Science, Integrated Science, Biology, Chemistry, Social Studies, Human and Social Bio-logy, Chemistry, English A and English B.

She told Stabroek News that she was shocked and overjoyed.

