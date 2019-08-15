Ruling set on attempted murder charge against Chinese supermarket manager

The Chief Magistrate is expected to make a ruling on Monday in the case against Xinoxi Qu, the Chinese supermarket manager facing a charge of attempted murder of a customer.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan is presiding over the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the case. The charge against the accused states that on April 22nd at the Diamond Public Road, he wounded Gregory Sanmoogan with the intent to murder him.

During yesterday’s court hearing, Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers presented to the court and the defence, written submissions in response to those made by attorney George Thomas, who is representing Qu.

The Chief Magistrate subsequently adjourned the matter until next Monday, when a ruling is expected to be made.