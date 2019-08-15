Taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting teen passenger granted bail

A taxi driver was yesterday granted bail after he appeared in court charged with inappropriately touching a 16-year-old female passenger.

Rohan Singh appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the charge to him in camera.

It is alleged that Singh, on May 22nd at Farm, East Bank Demerara (EBD), touched the teen in a sexual manner without her consent.

The 39-year-old accused was granted $100,000 bail and ordered to return to court on August 21st.

According to the facts surrounding the case, the teenager would have caught the defendant’s taxi and requested to be taken to a particular location on the EBD. While on their way to the location, Singh allegedly turned off from the road, and rubbed the teen’s belly and attempted to kiss her. She subsequently reported the matter.