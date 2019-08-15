Woman accused of stealing $$ from employer granted bail

A woman accused of stealing money from her employer was granted bail by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly after she denied the charge yesterday.

Noella Cummings, 38, appeared at the George-town Magistrates’ Court Two and pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that between May and July at King Street, George-town, being an employee of Hope Nelson, she stole $287,000 in cash from her employer.

After denying the offence, Cummings was granted bail in the sum of $50,000 with a condition that she report to the Brickdam Police Station every Monday until trial is completed. The matter was then adjourned until September 25th.