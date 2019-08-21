Seven bid to construct asphalt plant lab building

Seven bids submitted for the construction of an Administrative and Quality Control Laboratory Building for the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation’s Asphalt Plant were opened on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, in Kingston, Georgetown.

The estimated cost for the construction of the building, which is to be built at Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara, is just over $93 million. Two of the submissions exceeded the estimate.

The procuring entity is the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation, which also received bids for several other projects:

Construction of Asphalt Plant Administrative & Quality Control laboratory building, Garden of Eden, E.B.D