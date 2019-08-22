Airline CEO fined for occupational safety violations after pilot’s death

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Domestic Airways Incorporated was yesterday fined a total of $75,000 for occupational health and safety violations, including failing to give notice of the death of Pilot Randy Liverpool earlier this year.

Luther Orlando Charles pleaded guilty to three of the four charges that were read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

Liverpool perished in a plane crash on February 21st, 2019. Liverpool was the lone occupant of the Cessna 206 aircraft, which was registered to Domestic Airways, on a flight from Ekereku to Eteringbang. It went down about five minutes away from the airstrip where he was destined.