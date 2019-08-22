American Airlines flight aborted after tyres damaged by CJIA runway lights

An American Airlines (AA) aircraft, which was preparing to depart the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) yesterday morning, had its takeoff aborted after some of its tyres were damaged when it came into contact with temporary runway lights.

A review is underway even as local authorities and the Fort Worth, Texas-headquartered airline issued slightly differing version of events. According to an AA statement, the aircraft, an Airbus A319, had left the gate and was taxiing for takeoff when it “ran over a cable and damaged some tires.”

A statement from the CJIA and the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) said that the plane was executing a turn on RWY 06 threshold for takeoff when the mishap occurred. “During the turn, the aircraft’s nose gear and right main gear tires were deflated after coming into contact with temporary threshold lights,” the statement said.