ASL to store equipment for oil sector at Soesdyke facility

Air Services Limited’s (ASL) wharf and bond facility at Soesdyke will be used for storage of tools and equipment for the oil and gas sector and will not house waste or toxic chemicals, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Executive Director Dr Vincent Adams has said.

“It is for tools and equipment for oil and gas,” Adams told Stabroek News via telephone on Tuesday.

Last week Sunday, the EPA published the names of 11 companies that have submitted applications for environmental authorisation, which included firms seeking to establish wharf and bond services and oil field completions sale and services.