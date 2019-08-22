Guyana

Azerbaijan scholarships, oil and gas training available to Guyanese

-ambassador tells State Minister

Minister of State Dawn Hastings-Williams and Dr. Elkhan Polukhov during their meeting yesterday. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)
Azerbaijan is offering scholarships at its leading universities as well as oil and gas training to Guyanese.

This was revealed yesterday by Dr. Elkhan Polukhov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan, during a courtesy call on Minister of State Dawn Hastings-Williams at the Ministry of the Presidency.

A statement from the ministry said during the meeting, Ambassador Polukhov informed that his visit was primarily to brief the minister on some of the opportunities in his country that are available to Guyanese.

