Bids opened for Region 8 works

A lone bid has been received for the rehabilitation of roadways from Paramakatoi to Monkey Mountain, which is among five projects in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) for which bids were opened on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, in Kingston, Georgetown.

Bids were also received for the extension of two primary schools in the region as well as for the rehabilitation of a heavy-duty bridge and a consultancy for a regional development action plan.

The procuring entity is the Ministry of Communities.