Cabinet maker gets five years’ jail, $10.8M fine after 60-lb ganja bust

The compressed cannabis found at the home of Errold Brown (Guyana Police Force photo)
A cabinet maker was yesterday sentenced to five years in prison and fined $10.8 million after admitting to having possession of 60 pounds of cannabis for trafficking.

Although Errold Brown was charged alongside Shellyann Pompey, he took sole responsibility for the narcotics. “She (Pompey) was just at the house, she don’t have nothing to do with it…,” Brown told Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. “I throw myself at the mercy of the court,” he added.

The charge stated that on August 19th, at Brown’s Lot 125 BB Eccles address, they had 27.318 kilogrammes (equivalent to 60.22 pounds) of cannabis in their possession for trafficking.

