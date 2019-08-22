Guyana

GECOM fails to reach consensus on polls

Vincent Alexander
Vincent Alexander

After meeting for over three hours yesterday, the government and opposition commissioners of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) failed to come consensus on the holding of constitutionally-due general elections.

As a result, the six members and new Chairperson Justice Claudette Singh will again meet on Friday to again deliberate on the issue.

The commissioners have received the decision of the Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire on GECOM’s contentious ongoing national house-to-house registration exercise and made their proposals on the way forward from their respective interpretations of the ruling.

Around the Web

More in Guyana

American Airlines flight aborted after tyres damaged by CJIA runway lights

American Airlines flight aborted after tyres damaged by CJIA runway lights

By

Airline CEO fined for occupational safety violations after pilot’s death

By

Cabinet maker gets five years’ jail, $10.8M fine after 60-lb ganja bust

By

Comments

Trending