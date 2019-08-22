GECOM fails to reach consensus on polls

After meeting for over three hours yesterday, the government and opposition commissioners of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) failed to come consensus on the holding of constitutionally-due general elections.

As a result, the six members and new Chairperson Justice Claudette Singh will again meet on Friday to again deliberate on the issue.

The commissioners have received the decision of the Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire on GECOM’s contentious ongoing national house-to-house registration exercise and made their proposals on the way forward from their respective interpretations of the ruling.