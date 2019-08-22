Nabaclis clothes vendor murdered by husband

A 46-year-old clothes vendor was yesterday afternoon fatally stabbed by her husband following an argument and the man is now hospitalised in a critical condition after he subsequently tried to kill himself at the couple’s Nabaclis Sideline Dam, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home.

Dead is Vinnette Headley-James. She reportedly sustained a stab wound to her neck and died while receiving treatment at the Dr CC Nicholson Hospital.

Her husband, 55-year-old Sherlock James, called ‘Loomie’, a gold miner, was discovered lying in the backyard by the police with a wound to his throat. He remained a patient under police guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital up to press time last night.