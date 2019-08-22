Natural Resources Ministry donates heat extractors to Fairview Primary

The Ministry of Natural Resources has donated four heat extractors to the Fairview Primary School at Kurupukari, in Region Eight, following an appeal for an intervention to address the building’s extreme heat conditions.
In a statement, the Ministry said following an arrangement reached with the Iwokrama International Centre for Rainforest Conservation and Development, the fans will be installed by technicians attached to the Centre before the start of the new school term.
